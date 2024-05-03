Patrick Beverley Kicks Reporter Out Of Locker For Not Subscribing To His Podcast

Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated 120-98 by the Indiana Pacers. After eliminating the Bucks, the Pacers will take on the New York Knicks in round two of the playoffs. The Bucks' postseason run and second half of the season haven't gone as planned. Injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard did not help the Bucks's cause this postseason. Patrick Beverley was called upon to step up with the health of the Bucks two best players in question. Overall Beverley talked a lot of trash on the court and on social media. Furthermore, in last night's losing effort Beverley got into a tense altercation with Pacers fans. He threw a ball at a fan's head.

Patrick Beverley is an interesting NBA personality. Overall, he talks a big game and never really backs it up. He is a backup PG with a lot to say and now he has a podcast as a platform. After the game, in the locker room press crum, Beverley was his usual abrasive and delusional self. He stopped a reporter mid-question and asked if a journalist subscribed to his podcast. When they said they didn't he asked them to leave immediately. Then doubled down and refused to answer questions until the reporter left the locker room. It is a wild and disrespectful move by Beverley who has a history of these types of moments.

Patrick Beverley's postgame press conference took a turn when he discovered that a certain reporter wasn't a subscriber to his podcast. He not only told her to stop putting her microphone in his face but also asked her to leave the interview circle. ESPN reporter Malinda Adams was the unfortunate victim of Beverley’s diva act in the locker room. This incident has sparked a wave of reactions from ESPN reporters and those not affiliated, who have come to the defense of their colleague, highlighting the gravity of Beverley's actions and the need for respect which he clearly did not show last night.

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins could not believe Patrick Beverley’s behavior damming his actions last night. Between him throwing the ball at a fan's head and his interactions with reporters postgame, Beverley will likely face a suspension. Although He is trying to defend himself on Twitter, it doesn't look like that will get him out of this situation. Overall, Pat Bev is in deep trouble and has eroded any respect he had left in the NBA media.

