Patrick Beverley Hit With Suspension For Throwing Ball At Pacers Fans

Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA for throwing a ball at fans during the Pacers-Bucks playoffs series. This morning, it was reported that the Indianapolis police department was investigating the incident for potential charges being levied at Beverley. Now, the NBA has handed down its punishment in the form of a 4-gam suspension. The suspension is also a punishment for Beverley's post-game dismissal of a female reporter from the locker room. Beverley told the reporter to leave the locker room because she did not subscribe to his podcast.

With Patrick Beverley set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, his future team is a big question. It also stands to reason that his entire NBA future is uncertain. He is an older player with a lot of baggage and teams will ask if he is worth the headache. In the event that he moves on, it becomes apparent that the upcoming suspension will prevent him from making his new team's debut straight away. An investigation is taking place, and the Indianapolis police are set on following through and doing their due diligence.

Read More: Patrick Beverley Investigated By Police After Throwing Ball At Fan

Patrick Beverley Suspended For 4-Games

Patrick Beverley did apologize for his acts and labeled them "inexcusable" earlier this week on his podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone." He explained that he did it because the trash talk by fans within the arena went too far. However, he restated that he ought not to have thrown the ball into the crowd. Patrick Beverley will now serve a 4-game suspension for both the act of throwing a ball at fans twice and disparaging a reporter after the game. Beverley might need to take up podcasting full-time. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season. Overall, it's a big question mark where he will play next.

If he gets a minimum deal again next season—which is expected to be $3.3 million—he would lose almost $90,000 as a result of the ban. This isn't the first time he has been suspended. During a blowout defeat to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals in 2021, Beverley shoved Chris Paul in the back as both players were making their way to their benches. As a result, he received a one-game ban while still a member of the LA Clippers. All in all, Pat Bev seems like he can't handle losing.

Read More: Patrick Beverley Kicks Reporter Out Of Locker For Not Subscribing To His Podcast

[via]