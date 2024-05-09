Patrick Beverley Investigated By Police After Throwing Ball At Fan

Patrick Beverley's actions in Indiana have left many surprised and concerned. The Bucks guard, known for his aggressive playstyle, had a night filled with controversies as the Indiana Pacers eliminated his team from the playoffs. Beverley, who often engages in trash-talking, was seen throwing a ball not once but twice at fans standing behind the Bucks bench. His post-game behavior was equally unexpected. He expelled a reporter from the locker room for not subscribing to his podcast. The situation has taken a serious turn, with the police now involved in the ball-throwing incident.

The NBA player is currently being investigated by Indianapolis police. They have stated that they are looking into the ball-throwing incident involving Patrick Beverley. A representative for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that, on May 2, after Beverley threw a basketball at Indiana fans twice during the Bucks' playoff game against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, investigators did in fact file a case report. The representative claims that the report was subsequently sent to investigators. The investigators are currently attempting to obtain additional video from the arena and speak with those who were involved. The representative went on to say that as soon as the investigation is complete, detectives are supposed to forward their results to prosecutors.

Patrick Beverley Has Apolologized For Ball Throwing Tantrum

Patrick Beverley has not yet made any public comments regarding the criminal inquiry, although he did apologize for his acts and labeled them "inexcusable" earlier this week on his podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone." He explained that he did it because the trash talk by fans within the arena went too far. However, he restated that he ought not to have thrown the ball into the crowd. There has still not been a punishment from the NBA, which may be waiting for the criminal investigation to be completed.

Patrick Beverley went too far. When Draymond Green is saying you went too far, you went too far. Beverley has a history of being a sore loser and letting his emotions get the better. Just ask Chris Paul. Hopefully, the investigation isnt too severe as it was just a ball. Overall, it would be a shame for this to get blown out of proportion. The NBA should suspend and fine him and call it a day.

