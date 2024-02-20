JJ Redick & Patrick Beverley Trade Shots Over Redick's Doc Rivers Slander

JJ Redick is someone who is very opinionated as it pertains to the sport of basketball. Overall, he had a solid NBA career and had a wild playoff streak that lasted up until the end of his career. Now, he finds himself as a broadcaster with his very own podcast and a recurring spot on First Take. He has done phenomenal work with both, and there is no doubt that he is a fan favorite out there. However, today, he found himself in a bit of trouble thanks to his thoughts on Doc Rivers.

Redick said that Rivers is a bag of excuses and is constantly making up reasons why he doesn't win. Redick played for Rivers on the Clippers, so he is certainly familiar with the head coach. Consequently, some felt like Redick was just venting about his experiences. One person who didn't appreciate it was Patrick Beverley, who is being coached by Rivers out in Milwaukee. "This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that," Beverley said.

JJ Redick Claps Back

Subsequently, Redick saw the tweet from Beverley and decided that it was time for him to respond. "Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team," Redick said. "FOH “saved my career”." It was a pretty good response, especially when you consider how Redick was a huge reason why the Orlando Magic were so good during the Dwight Howard years. Either way, it is clear that Beverley just wanted to defend his head coach.

