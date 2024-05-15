Draymond Green Challenges Tyrese Haliburton After Terrible Game 5

In order to survive, the Indiana Pacers must-win Game 6 at home. If they don't, their summer will start unfortunately early for them, and the New York Knicks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers lost big time last night and were outmatched by a New York Knicks team with several injuries. Jalen Brunson had another stellar game, scoring over 40 for what seems like the 100th time this postseason. The Pacers as a team choked under the pressure. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton especially struggled, and Draymond Green had some words for him post-game.

Tyrese Haliburton was incredibly inactive for the second time in three games in New York, managing just 13 points on nine shots. He needed to find out how to get his game to travel if the Pacers were to have a chance of winning this series because it was a huge difference to the intensity and ferocity he showed at home in Indiana. His performance gives credence to the “front runner” criticism the Pacers have received. Everything is good when they are up, but they shrink when they are behind. Draymond Green issued a challenge for Tyrese to step up in game 6 and be a leader.

Draymond Says Tyrese Haliburton Must Step Up

While Haliburton is battling a number of injuries, most postseason players, including Knicks star Jalen Brunson, In Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, we witnessed Haliburton discover that additional gear a star needs to display in the playoffs. That gear has largely been out of the equation in New York. Draymond Green and Vince Carter, standing in for Shaq and Charles on Inside the NBA, talked about the messages they would like to send to Haliburton. Draymonds's message was clear. In a long statement, Draymond said, “You have to come out and compete at a level that says I want to move on.”

Draymond continued his message to Tyrese, saying, “We’re asking you to come out and give an honest effort and compete. When you slap and you stop on the defensive end and give up, you’re letting the other guys down. “ Draymond is adamant that Haliburton has to compete on both ends of the floor to show his teammates he wants to survive and advance. Green Continued, “So he has to come out and compete on both ends of the floor like his life depended on it. Not be lockdown, just show some effort so then the help can get there and help you.” Overall, Draymond's advice is 100% correct. Haliburton looked like he didn't want it last night. He has to have that desire if the Indiana Pacers want to move on.

