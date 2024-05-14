Jusuf Nurkić Responds to Draymond Green's Subtle Shade

The rivalry between Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Jusuf Nurkić of the Phoenix Suns is far from over. On Monday night on Inside The NBA, Green made a comment that may be seen as some slight shade towards Nurkić, saying the Suns "have no big man." Nurkić responded on social media on Tuesday and clowned Draymond. Nurk says Draymond "Still" needs some help and that Kevin Durant doesn't like Green. The beef will probably continue into next season, so it's good to familiarize yourself with why the two don't mess with each other.

Though their history may have preceded it, Green's blow to Nurkić's face during Phoenix's 119-116 victory against Golden State on December 12 appears to be the leading cause of their ill will. When the game was finished, Green expressed regret over the situation. Nurkić was not amenable to any reconciliation when he told reporters, "I feel like that brother needs help." Draymond probably knew he was going to get a hefty suspension. The forward probably was trying to cool the situation down, but no one was having it. In their next meeting, they got into another problem. This time, things got heated between them. They have since traded shots on social media.

Read More: Draymond Calls Out Jusuf Nurkic Again After Suns Get Swept

Jusuf Nurkić and Draymond Green Still Hate Eachother

After an incident with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić on December 12, the NBA gave him an indefinite suspension. As a result, he was unable to play in Golden State's next 12 games. They had another altercation after Green returned to the Warriors. This prompted Nurkić to state that Green "didn't learn anything" during his suspension and remained the same. Additionally, Green has been calling Nurkić a "300 pound softy" ever since, and Nurkić has responded in kind.

Nurkić is not in the best of moods to be talking badly about other people right now. The Suns were easily eliminated in the opening round. The embarrassing loss sparked much ridicule and talk about how severely they've screwed up team dynamics. At the end of the day, Nurkić is a role player, and Draymond is an NBA champion. Green gets leeway where others aren't sure, but the big guy should let this beef go since he doesn't really have the accolades or prestige to back it up.

Read More: Draymond Green Sounds Off On The Lakers Potentially Firing Darvin Ham

[via]