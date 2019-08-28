Shaq instagram
- Pop CultureShaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski's LiveEven though it was just through a comment, no one missed that Shaq's shot came through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureShaq Calls Out Kanye WestThe NBA host responded to Ye's condemnation of Balenciaga and insufficient criticism from the public.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsShaq Gives Detailed Tour Of His California Mansion: ‘It Can Be Yours For $2.5M’Shaq shows off all the amenities of his Bell Canyon home.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsShaq Hilariously Trolls Charles Barkley For Wearing “Thong Slacks”Shaq isn't going to let Chuck live this one down.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsShaq Begs Fans To Roast His "George Jefferson" Hairline: Watch"Sherman Hemsley 2020."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsShaq Reminds Everyone How “Lazy” He Was With Epic Throwback Photo"Dam I was so lazy."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsShaq Claps Back At Kobe Bryant: 'Woulda Had 12 Rings If You Passed The Ball'"You don't get statues by not working hard."By Kyle Rooney