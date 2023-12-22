Cam'Ron's Iconic Pink Range Rover Sells For $16k

Fans of Cam'Ron's classic tracks will surely recognize his famous custom all-pink Range Rover HSE. The car appears in some of the rapper's most famous music videos like "Killa Cam" and "Get Em Girls." Cam actually hasn't been the owner of the car for quite a while. He originally sold it all the way back in 2004, just a year after he originally purchased the car. At the time he listed it on eBay with a starting price of $180k. While it isn't surprising that the car isn't worth what it used to be, fans are stunned by just how far the price has fallen.

The custom all-pink car was just sold on Facebook Marketplace for a mere $16k. Part of the price drop may have to do with it now having over 100,000 miles on it. In the comments of a post reporting the sale fans speculate on why the price is so low. "Prepare for many repairs," one of the top comments suggests implying that whoever bought the car will have to sink a lot more money into it. Others are more optimistic on behalf of the buyer. "Not BAD! Someone got a nice truck for a good price" another top comment reads. Check out the full post and all the fans reacting to it below.

Cam'Ron's Pink Range Rover Sold Again

Despite how far removed Cam is from some of his biggest hits, he's still an attention-grabbing force in hip-hop. During a recent interview, he gave his thoughts on Kanye West and some of his recent public antics. Cam claimed that Kanye is only "crazy" in public for show and that whenever the two encounter each other privately he is completely normal.

Cam'Ron has also made waves all year for his podcast It Is What It Is that he hosts alongside Ma$e. The podcast has recieved quite a bit of traction and ended up signing a major broadcasting deal earlier this year. It's also led to things like a recent beef with Joe Budden. The former rappers turned podcast hosts are even considering turning to legal methods to clarify alleged defamatory claims. What do you think of Cam'Ron's classic Range Rover selling online for just $16k? Let us know in the comment section below.

