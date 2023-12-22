Cam'Ron's Iconic Pink Range Rover Sells For $16k

The star of a handful of Cam'Ron's music video isn't worth what it used to be.

BYLavender Alexandria
CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk

Fans of Cam'Ron's classic tracks will surely recognize his famous custom all-pink Range Rover HSE. The car appears in some of the rapper's most famous music videos like "Killa Cam" and "Get Em Girls." Cam actually hasn't been the owner of the car for quite a while. He originally sold it all the way back in 2004, just a year after he originally purchased the car. At the time he listed it on eBay with a starting price of $180k. While it isn't surprising that the car isn't worth what it used to be, fans are stunned by just how far the price has fallen.

The custom all-pink car was just sold on Facebook Marketplace for a mere $16k. Part of the price drop may have to do with it now having over 100,000 miles on it. In the comments of a post reporting the sale fans speculate on why the price is so low. "Prepare for many repairs," one of the top comments suggests implying that whoever bought the car will have to sink a lot more money into it. Others are more optimistic on behalf of the buyer. "Not BAD! Someone got a nice truck for a good price" another top comment reads. Check out the full post and all the fans reacting to it below.

Read More: Cam'ron's "S.D.E." Turns 23

Cam'Ron's Pink Range Rover Sold Again

Despite how far removed Cam is from some of his biggest hits, he's still an attention-grabbing force in hip-hop. During a recent interview, he gave his thoughts on Kanye West and some of his recent public antics. Cam claimed that Kanye is only "crazy" in public for show and that whenever the two encounter each other privately he is completely normal.

Cam'Ron has also made waves all year for his podcast It Is What It Is that he hosts alongside Ma$e. The podcast has recieved quite a bit of traction and ended up signing a major broadcasting deal earlier this year. It's also led to things like a recent beef with Joe Budden. The former rappers turned podcast hosts are even considering turning to legal methods to clarify alleged defamatory claims. What do you think of Cam'Ron's classic Range Rover selling online for just $16k? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.