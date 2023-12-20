Cam'ron's Pink Range Rover Goes Up For Sale On Facebook Marketplace

Fans with $16,000 to spare can purchase Cam’ron's pink Range Rover.

Cam’ron's iconic pink Range Rover has gone up for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a starting price of $16,000. Calvin Finney, a certified Range Rover technician at Finney's CARS in Alpharetta, Georgia, posted the listing. It notes that the car has 100,000 miles on it and also needs "some cosmetic work." It does, however, have new oil, filters, brakes, plugs, AC, coolant, and transmission.

"This car has celebrity history," the description reads. "It was built done in pink in 2003 when it was brand new... The car runs and drives great."

Cam'ron previously sold the car just one year after acquiring it back in 2003. He explained the decision during an interview with MTV News at the time. “When I drive it, it’s a headache,” he admitted, as caught by HipHopDX. “My driver be signing autographs if he’s in there by himself. No matter who’s driving, if they are in that car, you’re a star. If your grandmother got in that driver’s seat, she’s gonna be signing autographs. It just attracts attention. That’s why I put it in the video.”

Cam'ron's Range Rover Listing

While he was willing to part with the Range Rover, Cam has been adamant about not selling his popular pink fur coat. Speaking with Kevin Durant on his Boardroom podcast, earlier this year, Cam revealed he was once offered $300,000 for the piece. “The people who offered it to me, I didn’t feel they deserved it,” he said. “It was more of a stat to them like, ‘I bought Cam’s jacket.’ It wasn’t really like they appreciated where that jacket came from. If it makes sense to sell it to somebody who would appreciate it or put it where it’s gonna be seen and be stored that people know it’s my jacket, cool. You got rich suburban kids who be like, ‘Hey Cam, my girlfriend really loves your pink jacket. I don’t really know too much about it but I’ll buy it for her. How much do you want for it?’ That type sh*t." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron on HotNewHipHop.

