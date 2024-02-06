Cam'ron & Swizz Beatz's "Last Stop" Promotes KITH's Upcoming Spring Collection & Soundtrack

KITH and hip-hop have been collaborating for quite a long time. The luxury streetwear company has been around since the early 2010s and has been thriving for some time now. Today, the clothing brand and two other legends are teaming up for an exciting campaign in the spring. According to HipHopDX, KITH will be dropping a spring clothing collection, along with an accompanying soundtrack. They have recruited fellow New York affiliates Cam'ron and Swizz Beatz to get things started.

They have done so by releasing the lead single "Last Stop" and a music video. KITH is also forming a record label from this venture to bring more authenticity to everything. Cam'ron is not a stranger to KITH and their campaigns, though as they have worked extensively in years past. Ronnie Fieg, the creator of KITH had this to say about the exciting work they have for the upcoming season.

Listen To "Last Stop" By Cam'ron, Swizz Beatz, & KITH

"To celebrate the launch of this collection, KITH is proud to announce the release of its first single, ‘Last Stop,’ featuring longtime friends of the brand, Cam’ron, and Swizz Beatz. This song serves as the soundtrack to KITH Spring 2024, which features Cam'ron as the face of this season's campaign." The track is available on all streaming platforms and KITH even has their own accounts on Spotify and the like. Just search "Kith" or go to Cam'ron and Swizz Beatz's pages to check out the song.

"To celebrate the launch of this collection, KITH is proud to announce the release of its first single, 'Last Stop,' featuring longtime friends of the brand, Cam'ron, and Swizz Beatz. This song serves as the soundtrack to KITH Spring 2024, which features Cam'ron as the face of this season's campaign." The track is available on all streaming platforms and KITH even has their own accounts on Spotify and the like. Just search "Kith" or go to Cam'ron and Swizz Beatz's pages to check out the song.

