Lil Scrappy & Various Women Get Wild At The Club Amid Erica Dixon Reunion Rumors

It's no secret that Lil Scrappy is a ladies' man, but he was recently spotted living it up at the club, and fans aren't happy. In a new clip, the Atlanta-born performer is seen alongside various women. One of them even wrapped her arm around Scrappy and kissed him on the cheek, which is what has viewers up in arms.

While the clip should be innocent enough, as Scrappy claims to be single, social media users have been speculating that he and Erica Dixon are back together for quite some time. The two of them share one daughter together, and appear to be on good terms based on recent social media posts. "Grown a** man still doing this is cr*zy," one commenter says. "And this is why we say [Erica] was embarrassing herself," another writes.

Lil Scrappy Living His Best Life

Towards the end of the last month, for example, Dixon celebrated Scrappy's birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Happy birthday @reallilscrappy!!!," she captioned a photo of him. "Never would have thought we’d be here, but God! S/o to those long difficult conversations and growth. May everything you’ve dreamt of come to pass. Keep putting in that work and let’s get it! Y’all go show my Babydaddy some love." This, of course, reignited rumors that they're more than just co-parents, though she vehemently denies this.

After Scrappy accompanied Dixon on a Hawaiian getaway for her birthday last October, she took to Instagram Live to clear up any speculation that they had rekindled their romance. "Me and Emani's father are cool," she explained. "We are family, we're in a good space. Some of y'all be some weirdos. Like, I'm big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship and deal with him forever because we do share a child." This suggests that fans shouldn't be too concerned about Scrappy's club antics, though it seems as though they'll be tough to convince. What do you think of Lil Scrappy getting friendly with a new lady at the club? What about ongoing rumors that he and Erica Dixon have reunited? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

