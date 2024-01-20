Erica Dixon Wishes Lil Scrappy A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

It's no secret that Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy's relationship is pretty complicated, but it looks like they're in a good place for the time being. Dixon recently hopped on Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the father of her daughter, citing the long road they've taken to get to where they are.

"Happy birthday @reallilscrappy!!!," Dixon captioned a photo of Scrappy. "Never would have thought we’d be here, but God! S/o to those long difficult conversations and growth. May everything you’ve dreamt of come to pass. Keep putting in that work and let’s get it! Y’all go show my Babydaddy some love."

Erica Dixon Tells Lil Scrappy To "Keep Putting In That Work"

Of course, Dixon's post has also managed to reignite speculation that she and Scrappy are more than just co-parents. In recent months, rumors that the former pair are an item once again have run rampant. Pregnancy rumblings were even thrown into the mix late last year after they were spotted in Vegas together, though the L&HH star vehemently denied them. It wasn't the first time fans saw the duo team up for a trip, however. They also visited Hawaii together for Dixon's birthday last October, which again resulted in reunion rumors.

According to Dixon, however, they're just focused on being the best co-parents they can be for the sake of their daughter. "Me and Emani's father are cool," Dixon told fans on IG Live post-Hawaii trip. "We are family, we're in a good space. Some of y'all be some weirdos. Like, I'm big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship and deal with him forever because we do share a child." What do you think of Erica Dixon showing love to Lil Scrappy for his birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

