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Nike GT Cut 4
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Jordan Poole's New Nike GT Cut 4 Is Pure Gold
Jordan Poole's Nike GT Cut 4 PE arrives in a full metallic gold colorway with black accents and his signature sunrise logo.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 10, 2026