ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Lil Yachty attends 1/ST presents the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group at Santa Anita Park on September 28, 2024 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for 1/ST and The h.wood Group)
Recently, Lil Yachty previewed an unreleased song during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax, which features a reference to the late George Floyd.

Earlier this week, Lil Yachty joined PlaqueBoyMax for a livestream, where he previewed one of his unreleased songs. Unfortunately, however, he's since received a great deal of backlash for it. The song features a reference to George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who was murdered by a police officer in 2020.

"Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd," Lil Yachty raps. Many found the reference to be extremely offensive, including Floyd's own brother, Terrence. Loren LoRosa reported on X today that he wants the line removed from the song, and shared the following statement.

“I believe it’s inconsiderate," Terrence said, as captured by The Shade Room. "Sometimes this generation doesn’t pay attention to what they say they just want to make a song and just get on the charts and really feel like the people listening will accept it because of who he is. It’s really inconsiderate you should think about what you’re writing ..it may make sense to you but think about the impact to others."

Lil Yachty George Floyd Lyrics

"People are sending the clip to me. I want the line changed," he continued. "Let my brother rest in peace. It disturbs the family’s peace. There has to be a better message behind any mention of George Floyds name. So his legacy can live on beyond what chauvin did to him."

At the time of writing, Lil Yachty has not publicly addressed the controversy. Terence Floyd is far from the only person who's called him out over the lyrics, however. Stephen Jackson, who grew up with Floyd in Houston, also recently weighed in.

“Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n***a,” he said in a video posted this week. "You think saying George Floyd’s name in a bar is gonna make people like your music? That sh*t weak ... Y’all the only era that thinks demeaning the dead is cool. It ain’t.”

