George Floyd Mourned By Social Media On What Would’ve Been His 50th Birthday

Many voices on social media have been coming forward to reflect on the impact of George Floyd on what would've been his 50th birthday, Saturday. When The Shade Room shared an inspirational clip from Floyd about working out, fans mourned the man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked worldwide protests in 2020.

"I literally started tearing up because when he said he loved the world. It’s the reality the lack of the love the world has sometimes… killed this man. He was a gift," one user commented. Another wrote: "Happy heavenly birthday my Libra brother [heart emoji] we carried your name. Thank you for bringing us together like that. Libra is Gods right hand man."

George Floyd Mural Unveiled

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Supporters on social media aren't the only ones who addressed Floyd's birthday on Saturday. Speaking with PEOPLE, his sister, LaTonya, admitted that she's going to "cry all day." “He should've been here. He was just a soul full of joy. I remember me telling him, 'Boy, you getting on up there,' she told the outlet. “I remember him saying, 'I'm still in my 40s. I'm still a kid.' And he was like, 'I can still kick it.' I thought he would be alive to see it. I thought he’d live to be 100.”

George Floyd's Motivational Message

Additionally, The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden reflecting on Floyd's death. Biden described his death as a "tragedy and injustice" and noted that it sparked "one of the largest civil rights movements in our nation’s history." He concluded: "George Floyd’s memory reminds us that there is more work to do to redeem the soul of America. Let us recommit to changing hearts and minds while enacting policies and laws that ensure our nation lives up to its founding idea: that we’re all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives."

