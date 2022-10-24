Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.

Meanwhile, there were those who saw Floyd’s death as unpreventable. Despite Chauvin being convicted of his actions, Candace Owens has long supported the police in these instances of excessive force. Recently, as she and Kanye West have been touting their rekindled friendship for a social media stage in White Lives Matter shirts, they both have made controversial remarks about Floyd’s death.

Owens and West deny that Floyd died by neck compression and instead say fentanyl was at fault, however, the victim’s family fired off a $250 million lawsuit against the Rap mogul for his remarks. There were underlying threats that Owens could be next, but she instead suggested that it was she who should take Floyd’s loved ones to court.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things, well then, I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate.”

The comments were made last week on her podcast as she accused Floyd’s loved ones of filing the lawsuit for publicity.

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt,” Owens added. “It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark.”

Meanwhile, Owens continues to defend her friendship with Kanye West as racists hang anti-Semitic banners and give Nazi salutes over Los Angeles freeways.

Today on the 405 in Los Angeles. We are waiting @adidas. pic.twitter.com/C39gLLu4Wb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 23, 2022

My neighbors and I woke up to this antisemitic flyer at our homes. This antisemitic banner was on the 405. Antisemitic flyers were left on cars last week at the Grove and in Pico Robertson. The silence of the press and our elected officials and other candidates is deafening. pic.twitter.com/7pEnZVU3GG — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) October 23, 2022

