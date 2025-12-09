LeBron James Called Out For Rocking Drake NOCTA Jacket In New Ad

Yesterday (December 8), LeBron James took to Instagram to tease a collab with Canyon, but bicycles are the least of fans' concerns. "@canyon always keeping my bikes looking and feeling good! 🚴🏾‍♂️💨 They got another one on the way I can’t wait to show ya’ll. 👀🔥," the athlete captioned the post, which features a video of him riding a bike. In it, he sports the bright yellow Nike x NOCTA L'Art Bala Tech jacket, and social media users have a lot to say about it.

Many, for example, are bringing up his rumored feud with Drake, and questioning whether or not he's switching up yet again. For those who don't recall, James backed Kendrick Lamar amid his explosive beef with the Toronto rapper despite their previous friendship.

"Bron bouta get kicked outta LA and now he wanna switch up. This n***a fake asl [laughing emoji]," one X user writes. "LeBron is a coward," someone else claims.

Drake & LeBron James Beef

Others are defending James, with some pointing out that he's been with Nike since the beginning of his career, and that the video he posted was likely filmed a while ago. This latest controversy comes just a couple of months after the NBA star broke his silence on his relationship with Drizzy during an interview with Complex, and revealed where they stood.

At the time, he said that he'll always have love for Drake, but indicated that they weren't in the best place. "Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. He's doing his thing. I'm doing mine. But, it's always love for sure," he explained.

As for Drake, he seemingly addressed the apparent falling out in his "Fighting Irish Freestyle." He also called out those who turned their backs on him amid his battle with Kendrick in "What Did I Miss?," a track from his upcoming ICEMAN album.