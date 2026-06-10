LeBron James Reveals What He's Listening To Right Now & It's Not "ICEMAN"

It’s been a year of excellent releases, from mainstream drops from our favorites to underground gems that will land on everyone’s year-end list. But for LeBron James, there appears to be one album that’s stuck on rotation: The Fall-Off. During a recent interview, James was asked about what he’s currently listening to, and he couldn’t help but praise J. Cole. “What am I listening to right now? J. Cole. His whole album, The Fall-Off,” James said.

This isn’t much of a surprise, considering that LeBron James was memefied earlier this year for carrying a vinyl of The Fall-Off as he arrived at the Kaseya Center for a matchup against the Miami Heat. Cole revealed in an interview with Carmelo Anthony that he brought his sons to that game, but LeBron brought his vinyl of the album to get it signed.

"On his way, he had The Fall-Off vinyl -- he brought it so I could sign it,” he said. “My oldest [is] getting into basketball, Bron is his No. 1, and I hit Bron, and he graciously said he would do it.”

Is LeBron James Listening To ICEMAN?

Although we could all consider this to be a rather innocuous answer, it does come on the heels of Drake’s new albums, ICEMAN, and its accompanying projects, Habibti and Maid Of Honour. ICEMAN, of course, contains a few shots at LeBron related to their supposed fall-out post-Pop Out. LeBron’s appreciation for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and the videos of him dancing along to the song in various places, including the Summer Olympics, evidently soured his stance with Drake.