Adin Ross Calls NYC Sheriff After Alleged Threat From Lil Tjay’s Cousin

Adin Ross isn’t taking any chances when it comes to safety. Especially when online tension starts bleeding into the real world. The streamer revealed on a recent livestream that he contacted the NYC sheriff after feeling threatened by someone connected to Lil Tjay’s circle. According to Adin, Lil Tjay’s cousin, known as Bubba Stacks, allegedly made comments that raised serious concerns for both his own safety and the safety of his friend and frequent collaborator, Cuffem.

The situation traces back to a chaotic moment last week when fellow streamer Konvy, a mutual friend of both Adin and Cuffem, was reportedly shot at during a Kick livestream in the Bronx. The incident immediately sparked a wave of speculation online. With fake rumors circulating that Lil Tjay may have been involved in some way.

Those rumors were fueled likely by the diss track that 6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem recently dropped called "BACON." On the record, 6ix9ine aimed shots at Lil Durk, Adin went after Doechii, and Cuffem targeted Lil Tjay directly. The tension between 6ix9ine and Tjay reportedly stems from ongoing trolling tied to past social media flare-ups surrounding Tjay’s Chipotle shooting -- drama that Cuffem seemingly carried forward on the track.

Adin Ross Calls Sheriff During Live Stream

As the online chatter intensified, Adin decided not to brush the situation off. Instead of letting things spiral, he addressed it head-on while live on stream. Viewers watched as he placed a call to report the situation and even contacted Bubba’s probation officer to make sure everything was documented.

“I don’t want nobody hurting Cuffem. That’s my guy. I always got his back,” Adin said, making it clear the move wasn’t about clout or internet theatrics, but real-life safety. Clips from the stream quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Some applauded Adin for taking a responsible approach instead of escalating the situation online, while others called him "the feds."

Either way, the moment highlights how fast streamer drama and hip-hop beef can collide in the viral era. As of now, neither Lil Tjay nor Bubba Stacks has publicly responded, leaving fans to piece together the unfolding situation in real time. Lil Tjay has however denied any involvement in this situation.

"I had nothing to do with what happened last night in the Bronx," he wrote. "Blogs are circulating old posts, taken out of context, and presenting them as recent, which is false. My prayers are with everyone affected. Please stop spreading misinformation."