BACON – Song by 6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem

When Tekashi 6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem recently linked up for a livestream together, they had some combative energy to share. As such, they recorded and now released the "BACON" diss track and music video aimed at Lil Durk, Doechii, and Lil Tjay. It became quite the ridiculous link-up over a New York drill-style beat, and the two streamers give pretty short and meager performances. 6ix9ine at least has his vocal delivery to lean on. He dissed Smurk amid his jail time for allegedly fabricating his conversion to Islam, Cuffem dissed Tjay on Tekashi's behalf, and Ross accused the TDE star of botting after attacking her in the past. It's not a particularly engaging cut, but it certainly lit up the timeline.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from BACON
She want some money, me no dummy, me no estúpido,
She want some Casamigos, so to my casa we go,
Adin and Cuffem, three h*es,
I'm in the back getting cracked off of Tito