News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Adin Ross
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
BACON – Song by 6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem
6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem's "BACON" track is a diss towards Lil Durk, Doechii, and Lil Tjay that caused a lot of debate online.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
January 03, 2026
170 Views