Lil Tjay Denies Rumors That He Was Involved In Konvy Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Tjay Denies Rumors Involved Konvy Shooting Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Tjay performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lil Tjay also denied posting emojis in reaction to Konvy being shot at in The Bronx during his Kick livestream.

Lil Tjay found himself in the middle of streamer drama due to his online beef with names such as Adin Ross and Cuffem. Given their friendship with streamer Konvy, who was shot at during a Kick livestream in the Bronx this week, many folks ran rampant with fake rumors that Tjay was somehow involved.

But he denied these rumors via various social media posts. As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the Bronx rapper posted various Instagram Stories that are still up as of writing this article. "Never posted that fake news," he wrote. Reports had emerged that Lil Tjay allegedly reacted to Konvy's shooting on his main and burner IG accounts, allegedly posting various crying-laughing emojis and a video in which he allegedly taunts folks to "slide" in its caption.

In addition, he posted another Instagram Story from Dubai with more detail. Tjay didn't just deny posting those debunked responses, but also denied having anything to do with the situation.

"I had nothing to do with what happened last night in the Bronx," he wrote. "Blogs are circulating old posts, taken out of context, and presenting them as recent, which is false. My prayers are with everyone affected. Please stop spreading misinformation."

Not only that, but the 24-year-old also posted a video to his Instagram Threads page responding to the drama. "More cap, smh," Tjay captioned the video. "I never posted that emoji reacting to the streamer," he expressed in the video. "That's fake news. I'm not really sure why everybody's trying to post things to blackball me. I have not been engaging in things for a little minute now. And I'm currently eating my dinner..." lve me caught the clip on Twitter.

Did Konvy Get Shot?

For those unaware, Konvy did not suffer injuries in the shooting. He took to his Twitter after the incident to share an update on his friend, who was grazed by a bullet, and to thank God and folks checking in.

"I wanna thank God for keeping us protected thru out the whole situation," the Kick streamer wrote. "my friend got grazed but he is good and stable, i appreciate all the people checking up im tryna get back to everyone." No other police reports, official information updates, or investigation developments have emerged about this situation at press time.

