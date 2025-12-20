6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug For Witnessing His Jake Paul Walk-Out & "BILLY" Performance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug Walk Out Jake Paul BILLY Hip Hop News
Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul walks toward the ring with rapper 6ix9ine before his heavyweight boxing bout against Anthony Joshua at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sadly for Jake Paul, he lost his boxing match against Anthony Joshua. But at least 6ix9ine got to see his opp Young Thug in the crowd.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been going after Young Thug a lot in recent months, specifically over his snitching scandal and all the chaos in Atlanta hip-hop right now. Still, he probably didn't expect to see Thug in attendance at Jake Paul's boxing match with Anthony Joshua last night (Friday, December 19). Although Tekashi's friend Paul didn't win, he at least got a bonus by performing for one of his opps.

Via Instagram, XXL caught footage of the New York rapper and the entertainer-turned-boxer linking up before the match. The MC actually walked Jake out with a hype performance of his track "BILLY," and he later took to his IG Story to react to Thugger being in the crowd.

"Thank you @davidgrutman @thuggerthugger1 for coming to watch me perform," he wrote, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. 6ix9ine's beef with Young Thug is one of his main narratives these days, and it extends to various other rappers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, YFN Lucci, and many more. At press time, it doesn't seem like the Atlanta rapper has publicly responded.

Read More: 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Fefe" Suffers Huge RIAA Demotion

Is 6ix9ine Going Back To Jail?

What's more is that Complex's Instagram page caught a clip of Tekashi with an ankle monitor on at the match. 6ix9ine's going back to jail soon for violating his probation, specifically via physical assault and drug possession. He will face 90 days in prison following a long and grueling legal process, which took a backseat to a home invasion against his mother and many other narratives. At the beginning of next year, though, Tekashi's going back to the slammer.

In addition, the ironic part of all this is that Young Thug hasn't really said anything about him throughout all this time. However, other rappers have not been as graceful. 21 Savage implicitly called out "the rat boy" during an interview. Following this, 6ix9ine went after 21 Savage for his United Kingdom roots, his anti-"streets" campaign, and for defending Thugger.

All in all, it was a bit of a mixed night for Tekashi and his corner. Yes, Jake Paul wasn't able to cinch a victory. But rubbing success in an opp's face is a welcome treat for the provocateur.

Read More: 6ix9ine Blasts 21 Savage Over Plea To End Young Thug & Gunna Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.1K
6ix9ine Mocks YFN Lucci Mother Shooting Hip Hop News Music 6ix9ine Mocks YFN Lucci's Mother's Shooting After He Dismisses Him 2.6K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.8K
Comments 0