6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug For Witnessing His Jake Paul Walk-Out & "BILLY" Performance

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been going after Young Thug a lot in recent months, specifically over his snitching scandal and all the chaos in Atlanta hip-hop right now. Still, he probably didn't expect to see Thug in attendance at Jake Paul's boxing match with Anthony Joshua last night (Friday, December 19). Although Tekashi's friend Paul didn't win, he at least got a bonus by performing for one of his opps.

Via Instagram, XXL caught footage of the New York rapper and the entertainer-turned-boxer linking up before the match. The MC actually walked Jake out with a hype performance of his track "BILLY," and he later took to his IG Story to react to Thugger being in the crowd.

"Thank you @davidgrutman @thuggerthugger1 for coming to watch me perform," he wrote, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. 6ix9ine's beef with Young Thug is one of his main narratives these days, and it extends to various other rappers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, YFN Lucci, and many more. At press time, it doesn't seem like the Atlanta rapper has publicly responded.

Is 6ix9ine Going Back To Jail?

What's more is that Complex's Instagram page caught a clip of Tekashi with an ankle monitor on at the match. 6ix9ine's going back to jail soon for violating his probation, specifically via physical assault and drug possession. He will face 90 days in prison following a long and grueling legal process, which took a backseat to a home invasion against his mother and many other narratives. At the beginning of next year, though, Tekashi's going back to the slammer.

In addition, the ironic part of all this is that Young Thug hasn't really said anything about him throughout all this time. However, other rappers have not been as graceful. 21 Savage implicitly called out "the rat boy" during an interview. Following this, 6ix9ine went after 21 Savage for his United Kingdom roots, his anti-"streets" campaign, and for defending Thugger.