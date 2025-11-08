6ix9ine Mocks YFN Lucci's Mother's Shooting After He Dismisses Him

6ix9ine is one of the biggest benefactors of the Young Thug snitching scandal, if only because he lost his spot as hip-hop's most notorious snitch – depending on how you look at Thugger's situation. Tekashi left no such room for benefits of the doubt, and he's even taking aim at YFN Lucci amid this public attack.

For those unaware, Lucci and Thug were embroiled in beef for years, with prosecutors in the latter's RICO case even claiming that he boasted about shooting Lucci's mother many years ago. But shortly after both artists left jail, they buried the hatchet... Which Tekashi 6ix9ine does not believe in one bit.

TMZ recently caught up with the YFN MC and asked him about that reconciliation, specifically asking him to comment on the New York rapper's disses. 6ix9ine's jabs at YFN Lucci and Young Thug caused a lot of debate, but it seems like Lucci isn't caught up.

"Who is that? I never heard of him," he remarked. Then, Tekashi took to the comments section of DJ Akademiks' Instagram post on the matter to clap back in a scathing way. "I guess you never heard of them shooting at your mom either [crying-laughing face emojis] prime example of pickin & choosin what your ears wanna hear [crying-laughing face emojis]," he wrote.

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

Screenshot via Instagram @akademiks @6ix9ine

Elsewhere, YFN Lucci made other claims about Young Thug recently, specifically how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly pressured Lucci to snitch on Thug. Most of his recent comments, though, circle around them squashing their beef and promoting more positive images for the community.

However, the conflict that this rift already caused made many fans doubt this reconciliation or criticize it as a failure to read the room. It also led 6ix9ine and many others to talk more trash and cause more debates around snitching, street culture, and hip-hop.

We will see if YFN Lucci or Young Thug ever respond to Tekashi, although it seems like they would rather leave his antics alone for now. Anything is possible, though, a reality that this whole scandal and its narratives continue to prove time and time again.