Vince Staples Announces "Black In America" Tour

He's hitting up 11 North American cities later this year.

Vince Staples is fresh off the release of his new album Dark Times. The project lives up to both its name and its bleak album cover by taking on serious subject matter throughout. The record is surprisingly soulful given the kinds of topics it dabbles in. The record has been met with acclaim from both fans and critics alike in the wake of its release so its unsurprising that he's already announced plans to take the project on tour.

Earlier today Vince announced the "Black In America" tour. Later this year starting in October and running into November Vince will play a number of tour dates across North America. He's hitting up 11 different cities across his new show, many of which feature Baby Rose as the opener. Baby Rose is fresh off of her new Slow Burn EP, a collaboration with jazz outfit BADBADNOTGOOD. Pre-sale for tickets gets under way tomorrow with the full sale starting later this week on Friday. Check out the tour announcement he shared below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Vince also starred in his own TV show on Netflix earlier this year. The Vince Staples Show was met with critical acclaim and just received a second season after a massive push from fans. What do you think of Vince Staples announcing a new North American tour just a week after the release of his new album Dark Times? Do you plan on seeing him at any of his tour dates later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.