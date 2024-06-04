Vince Staples Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Vince Staples is hitting the road this summer for the Black In America tour with special guest Baby Rose in support of his new album.

Vince Staples is back on the road this fall, ready to bring his unique style and energy to fans across North America. With his new album, Dark Times, freshly released, and his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, renewed for another season, Staples shows no signs of slowing down. This tour, aptly named the "Black In America Tour," promises to bring his impressive stage performance to a city near you. The tour will see Staples performing at a variety of festivals and mid-sized venues, kicking off in October and wrapping up in early November. Here’s everything you need to know about the tour dates, ticket information, and what to expect from Vince Staples’ latest endeavor.

Before hitting his North American leg, Vince will spend a majority of his summertime in Europe. On June 4th, he performs in Cologne, Germany before hitting France, UK, and other European countries. However, for the North American stretch of Vince Staples’ "Black in America Tour,’ he will kick things off at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 5. From there, Staples will hit major cities across the United States and Canada, performing in iconic venues, like New York City’s Terminal 5, and Toronto’s HISTORY. The tour concludes with a grand finale at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 6.

Ticket Information

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 12: Vince Staples perfoms on stage at Madcool Festival on July 12, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/WireImage)

Tickets for the Black in America Tour are available on Vince Staples’ official website. Given Staples' dedicated fan base and the success of his recent projects, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this highly anticipated tour.

Full Tour Schedule

Cologne, Germany - June 4 - Live Music Hall

Berlin, Germany - June 5 - Huxleys Neue Welt

Aarhus, Denmark - June 7 - NorthSide Festival

Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - June 8 - Best Kept Secret Festival

Paris, France - June 9 - Bataclan

London, England - June 11 - Roundhouse

Manchester, England - June 12 - O2 Ritz

Birmingham, England - June 13 - O2 Institute

Barcelona, Spain - June 15 - Sónar Festival

Wichita, KS - June 22 - Elsewhere Festival

Chicago, IL - August 1 - Lollapalooza

Oslo, Norway - August 7 - Øyafestivalen

Helsinki, Finland - August 9 - Flow Festival

Stuttgart, Germany - August 10 - HipHop Open

Austin, TX – October 5 @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Atlanta, GA – October 14 @ The Eastern *

New York, NY – October 18 @ Terminal 5

Boston, MA – October 20 @ Roadrunner *

Philadelphia, PA – October 21 @ Franklin Music Hall

Toronto, Ontario – October 23 @ History *

Washington, D.C. – October 24 @ The Anthem *

Detroit, MI – October 26 @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre *

Minneapolis, MN – October 28 @ Palace Theatre *

Denver, CO – October 30 @ Mission Ballroom *

Seattle, WA – November 2 @ Showbox SoDo *

Portland, OR – November 3 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

San Francisco, CA – November 5 @ The Warfield *

Los Angeles, CA – November 6 @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall *