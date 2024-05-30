"The Vince Staples Show" Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Vince Staples is having quite a week.

The second season of The Vince Staples Show is on the way as the series has been renewed by Netflix. “The ‘Vince Staples Show’ is back!” Staples said in a statement. “The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!” This is amazing news for Staples fans and the man himself. The show was a pretty big hit when it made waves on Netflix.

The show's five-episode debut season debuted on Netflix on February 15. The project was first approved in late 2022. In the series, Staples plays a fictitious version of himself. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth feature in regular guest star roles, plus guest actors Naté Jones, Rick Ross, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock. Along with Kenya Barris, Staples executive produces for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith. Williams, Edelman, and Staples collaborated on the series' creation.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Vince Staples performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

The official description of the series states: “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.” Staples has had previous on-screen appearances in written projects before the program. He has appeared in a few movies, such as Dope, and in an episode of Insecure, he played himself. Additionally, he voiced Lazor Wulf, the lead character in the Adult Swim animated series. Furthermore, he has a recurring character on Abbott Elementary.