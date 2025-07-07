News
clipse x adidas samba
Sneakers
Pusha T Unveils Upcoming Clipse x Adidas Samba Collaboration
The Clipse x Adidas Samba “Thorn” links the duo’s long-awaited return to a clean, meaningful sneaker collab.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 07, 2025
1.6K Views