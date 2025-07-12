Drake Fans Stir Rumors That Young Thug Will Pop Out At Wireless Festival

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 334 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Rumors Young Thug Wireless Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake already stunned fans with his special guests at Wireless last night, and a Young Thug appearance would be a massive treat.

Drake and Young Thug have stayed solid all throughout the shifting loyalties of hip-hop's current landscape, and they might bring that bond to the stage. As caught by Commentary Drake Charts and many other pages on Twitter, rumors are running high that Drizzy will bring Thugger out for his Wireless Festival takeover in London.

The reasons for this speculation relate to merch collabs at the U.K. festival, alternate social media pages posting hints of each other, and Thug's current festival run in Europe. As such, it seems easy for him to make a hop to England to perform with the 6ix God. Take all of this with a grain of salt, but in any case, fans are excited for what the future holds in store for the "Sacrifices" duo.

Drake's special guests at Wireless so far have been nothing short of perfectly fitting. Lauryn Hill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, and more popped out for the R&B-centric set of the weekend on Friday (July 11). Today (Saturday, July 12) is the more hip-hop-heavy portion of the three-night headlining dominance, as Boy Better Know and more will appear as guests.

Also, this Young Thug speculation led fans to spark other rumors about other United States spitters joining in on the fun. Whether that's Travis Scott, 21 Savage, or anyone else is still a mystery. But we can't wait to find out, and tomorrow feels like the perfect time to do this.

Read More: “What Did I Miss?”: Drake’s "Iceman" Rollout, Wireless Festival & The Fight To Reclaim The Narrative

Drake ICEMAN

Drake and Young Thug's relationship remains strong, as the Atlanta MC continues to support his Toronto colleague despite all the ruckus of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Since The Boy is rapping a lot about broken loyalties and sudden betrayals these days, fans are always looking to decipher who's on his opp list. But Thugger's never been part of those conversations.

Meanwhile, both artists have albums to drop very soon. ICEMAN is on the way, and Young Thug's UY SCUTI is just around the corner. Thug teased a June 37 release date (whatever that means), but now it might come out in August. If he really pops out at Wireless in just a few hours, it seems like a solid time to confirm that.

Read More: Young Thug's Triumphant Return To The Stage Post-Jail: Tracing His Steps Since The YSL Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Fans Beg Encore Wireless Festival Hip Hop News Music Drake Fans Beg For An Encore At Wireless Festival 583
Wireless Festival Lineup Drake Hip Hop News Music Wireless Festival Unveils Full Lineup With Drake To Headline All Three Days 4.6K
drake-in-uk-for-wireless-festival- Music Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival 2.7K
lauryn-hill-drake-wireless-festival-hip-hop-news Music Lauryn Hill Joins Drake On Stage During Night 1 Of Wireless Festival 539
Comments 0