Drake and Young Thug have stayed solid all throughout the shifting loyalties of hip-hop's current landscape, and they might bring that bond to the stage. As caught by Commentary Drake Charts and many other pages on Twitter, rumors are running high that Drizzy will bring Thugger out for his Wireless Festival takeover in London.

The reasons for this speculation relate to merch collabs at the U.K. festival, alternate social media pages posting hints of each other, and Thug's current festival run in Europe. As such, it seems easy for him to make a hop to England to perform with the 6ix God. Take all of this with a grain of salt, but in any case, fans are excited for what the future holds in store for the "Sacrifices" duo.

Drake's special guests at Wireless so far have been nothing short of perfectly fitting. Lauryn Hill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, and more popped out for the R&B-centric set of the weekend on Friday (July 11). Today (Saturday, July 12) is the more hip-hop-heavy portion of the three-night headlining dominance, as Boy Better Know and more will appear as guests.

Also, this Young Thug speculation led fans to spark other rumors about other United States spitters joining in on the fun. Whether that's Travis Scott, 21 Savage, or anyone else is still a mystery. But we can't wait to find out, and tomorrow feels like the perfect time to do this.

Drake ICEMAN

Drake and Young Thug's relationship remains strong, as the Atlanta MC continues to support his Toronto colleague despite all the ruckus of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Since The Boy is rapping a lot about broken loyalties and sudden betrayals these days, fans are always looking to decipher who's on his opp list. But Thugger's never been part of those conversations.