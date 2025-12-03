POORSTACY's family reportedly isn't buying his rumored cause of death, according to TMZ. The outlet says that sources close to the rapper's relatives claim they don't believe his death was a suicide. POORSTACY reportedly shot himself in a Boca Raton hotel room on Saturday. He initially survived the gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away on Monday.

Instead of suicide, some of POORSTACY's family suspects foul play. The 26-year-old checked into the hotel 10 days before his death, alongside a woman and a toddler. It's unclear if either was present at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ published audio from the 911 call, which the Boca Raton police have heavily redacted to remove all "investigative information." The available audio reveals that an employee from the hotel placed the call. Before the clip ends, another person hops on the phone to answer further questions. Police have yet to announce POORSTACY's official cause of death.

Read More: Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dead At 26

POORSTACY Tributes

In the wake of POORSTACY's passing, fans on social media quickly began theorizing suicide was the cause, although little concrete information was actually available. Others flooded the comments section of his final Instagram post with tribute messages. "We’re supposed to beat the odds together brother, I need you HERE," one fan wrote. Another friend commented: "I love you so much dude, I’m still in denial, I wanna call you so bad rn."