Pete Davidson gets around. The Saturday Night Live comedian is famous for dating famous women. He’s had long term relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, and fans have made a habit out of guessing who he’ll be spotted with next. Consequently, many have speculated why Pete Davidson might be able to land all these women, and now Jay Pharoah is weighing in.

According to Pharoah, Pete Davidson has basically “confirmed” the rumors that he’s got an above-average penis size. Jay Pharoah went on The Jess Cagle Show to finally discuss his friend’s aphrodisiac.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Pete Davidson speaks onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Hey, man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, OK. He got something inside,” Jay Pharoah told Cagle on Thursday.

Accordingly, Pharoah was too curious not to ask. “So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said […] ‘What is it. What’d you do? What was it? How you do it?'” the comedian recounted.

According to Jay, Pete Davidson was obviously upfront. “He told me what it was. It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is,” Pharoah said. Davidson even told him the exact measurements of the member. “He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like 9 inches.'” Pharoah claimed, then joked, “I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy.'” It should be noted this is an inch shorter than what Ariana Grande claimed years ago.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Jay Pharoah’s friend Pete Davidson attends Peacock’s “Meet Cute” New York Premiere on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jay Pharoah also got more serious when talking about his friend’s romantic success. The secret sauce is equally Davidson’s soft side and winning personality, Pharoah claims.

“If a woman can’t talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody with a … maybe they not as big as you. You gotta be able to, you gotta be able to listen,” Pharoah said. “You gotta have everything in the relationship, and that’s the thin line. […] Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable.”

So perhaps, in the end, the real BDE is not the one in Pete’s pants, but the one in his mind.

[via]