For some, Sunday is a holy day. For others, it’s the time that they catch up on the latest antics from Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Last night (December 18), the couple’s second episode of their Crazy In Love series aired on Zeus. Much like in the premiere earlier this month, plenty of confrontation ensued. Additionally, we see another physical blowout between the 22-year-old’s boyfriend and her father.

Ahead of the latest show’s start, clips began circulating on social media teasing just some of the drama viewers can expect. In one of them, we see the “Thotiana” rapper talking with one of his partner’s older brothers. During their conversation, Rock’s sibling admits that he previously hit his own baby mamas. However, he wants better for his own family and their relationships.

“I done hit them before, but I’m not embracing that,” he tells Blueface. When the recording artist prompts for more info on what led him to put his hands on the women in his life, he quickly explains that they hit him first.

Immediately, the California-born artist claps back “So you did the same shit as me!” From the sounds of things, he doesn’t think Rock’s brother has a right to confront him about domestic violence when his own name isn’t clear either.

The two younger men didn’t come to blows during their chat. Still though, Blueface did get his lick back against his girl’s father. If you tuned into the Crazy In Love premiere, you would have seen him take a punch from the patriarch of Chrisean’s family.

ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In a clip shared to @theneighborhoodtalk yesterday afternoon, two large men can be seen attempting to restrain the 25-year-old. Plenty of chaos and yelling ensues from others in the area, setting the scene for a typical episode.

After sneaking away from what appears to be his bodyguards, Blueface can be seen running up on someone (who we now know is Rock’s dad) and throwing a punch at them.

Read all about the drama seen on Crazy In Love last week here. Afterward, let us know if you’ve tuned into the Zeus original series in the comments.