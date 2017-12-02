chemotherapy
- Pop CultureNashville Drake Fan Leaves Show $100K Richer After Finishing Chemotherapy: VideoNow that he's back on the road, this time with J. Cole, Drake's generosity continues to make headlines.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNick Cannon On His Decision To Forgo Chemo For Baby Zen: “I Didn’t Want Him To Suffer”Cannon has previously undergone chemotherapy himself to help treat his lupus.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAlex Trebek Considers A Stop To His Cancer TreatmentAlex Trebek says he may give up on the chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.By Cole Blake
- GramSlick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shares Smiling Video From Hospital BedNo matter what she's endured, Slick Woods has remained positive.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSlick Woods Shares Recovery Update After Cancer DiagnosisSlick Woods is looking healthy in her wheelchair.By Alex Zidel
- GramSlick Woods Reveals She's Undergoing Chemo In Lighthearted IG PostSending love & light to Slick. By Noah C
- TVAlex Trebek Undergoes More Chemotherapy For Pancreatic Cancer DiagnosisAlex Trebek's maintaining his optimism.By Chantilly Post
- TVAlex Trebek Is Back To Hosting "Jeopardy!" After Completion Of ChemotherapyAlex Trebek is back to business. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWillie D Addresses Bushwick Bill's Fight With Cancer: "I Was Aware Of Bill's Condition"Fellow Geto Boys' member Willie D chose to remain silent about Bushwick Bill's cancer diagnosis.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Opens Up About His Battle With CancerJeopardy's Alex Trebek looks to be in good spirits. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGeto Boys' Bushwick Bill Is Fighting Stage 4 Pancreatic CancerPrayers up for the rap legend.By Erika Marie
- MusicFamous Dex Gets Breast Cancer Ribbon Face Tattoo To Honor Late MotherThe rapper adds his latest ink to a collection of face tats.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani "In Tears" After Overwhelming Support Of Benefit Concert For Sick Niece"The most special support base in the world."By Chantilly Post
- SportsESPN’s Holly Rowe Says Chance The Rapper’s Music Helped Her Through ChemoESPN's Holly Rowe credits Chance The Rapper's music for helping her get through chemotherapy.By Kevin Goddard