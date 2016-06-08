european
- MusicDrake & Travis Scott European Tour Rumors Swirl Online, Fans Question ThemWhile this news doesn't seem to have a particular source online, apparently fans caught on quickly to the speculation and are getting hyped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Pulls Out Of Way Out Festival In SwedenA reason for her cancelation has now been shared.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj's Concert Woes: 4 Euro Venues Prep Emergency "Power Source"6 of the remaining venues on the "Nicki WRLD" cannot assure the Barbies of a foolproof concert experience. By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Is "Gutted, Heartbroken" In Written Apology To European BarbiesNicki Minaj shows further remorse for canceling her "NickiWRLD" tour stop in Bratislava.By Devin Ch
- NewsTrippie Redd Features On Fedez & Tedua's "Che Cazzo Ridi"Trippie Redd taps into a new market.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJoakim Noah To Sign With Memphis Grizzlies Next Week: ReportJoakim Noah looks set to revive his NBA career with the Grizz.By Devin Ch
- MusicMick Jenkins Announces "Pieces Of A Man" Tour DatesMick Jenkins is heading on the road. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsRussell Westbrook Roasted By Twitter For Modeling In Bizarre Fashion EditorialRussell Westbrook appears to have been coddled as a child.By Devin Ch
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Thinks Luka Doncic Is A Better Version Of His 20-Year Old SelfDirk Nowitzki goes back in time to reflect on the similarities & differences between him and rookie Luka Doncic.By Devin Ch
- MusicAction Bronson Arrested In Kosovo For Smoking Spliff On StageAction Bronson visiting his homestead in Albania before crossing over to Kosovo.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Ain't Buggin': "I Was The Next Chosen One Since I Arrived"The Greek Freak knew all along he was destined for greatness.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Hus Arrested For Carrying A Knife, Denied BailJ Hus spot checked by London cops while on the road.By Devin Ch
- MusicPouya Set To Combat His "Extreme Anxiety & Fear Of Flying" With European Tour"It's about time."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Cancels All European Summer Bookings On Short NoticeField Day was forced to drop the Odd Future rapper from its 2018 festival lineup.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Announces "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" Anniversary European Tour50 Cent's UK fans can officially catch a classic album live in the flesh. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Announces European "Revival" TourEminem is heading overseas for a string of tour dates. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Mustard's "Whole Lotta Lovin" European Tour VlogWatch DJ Mustard recap the first leg of his European “Whole Lotta Lovin” tour. By Kevin Goddard