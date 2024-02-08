Drake Expertly Avoids Addressing Leaked Video By Misdirecting The Crowd At His Most Recent Show

Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he continues to sell out arenas, while also going multiple times platinum. In fact, he is currently on tour with J. Cole on the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What?" tour. Although he just toured last year, he is back on the road where he has performed his biggest songs for his biggest supporters. It has been a fun time so far, and every now and then, there are clips from the shows that go viral.

For instance, there is a new clip making the rounds on Twitter this morning. In the video, Drake addresses the crowd and has a heart-to-heart with them. This is something he does at all of his shows, and it has always gotten a positive reception. This week, however, fans have been waiting for him to address one controversy, in particular. For the purposes of decorum, we will not be explaining what that controversy is. Although, Drizzy did a good job of misdirecting his audience into thinking he would talk about why he became a trending topic Tuesday.

Drake Speaks To His Crowd

Drake begins his speech by saying that he wanted to speak about some rumors and how they are "true." Except that rumor is not what you were thinking. Instead, the rumor was that his father really was in attendance at his Nashville show. Of course, Dennis Graham is from Tennessee, so it made sense for him to be there. Fans all thought it was pretty hilarious as Drake's opening remarks made them think he was going to go somewhere else. It was a classic case of misdirection that goes to show Drizzy is still keeping his sense of humor about this.

