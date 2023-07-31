Lil Baby Isn’t Sure What Fans Want From Him At The Club

A short but funny new video of Lil Baby interacting with fans at a club emerged over the weekend. While the clip is short and doesn’t capture the entire story, the rapper seemed to be making fun of some fans who tried to get his attention. After he repeatedly said hi to them and they kept asking for more, he wasn’t sure what to give them. “I said hey 10 times. What do you want me to do?” he said to fans. He followed that up with a sarcastic-looking extended wave at the various phones being held up in his direction.

Fans were somewhat divided by the clip and Lil Baby’s behavior. Many agreed with him about fans’ strange expectations and thought his response was funny. “These fans are different lol what do you want him to do take u on a date cause you said hi,” one of the top comments reads. While that is the general sentiment of fans, not everyone in the comments agreed. “That’s why he can’t sell tickets,” suggests another comment on the post. Regardless, the post follows a bit of a turbulent few weeks in the news cycle for Lil Baby.

Lil Baby Waves At Fans

Lil Baby previewed a new song for fans a few weeks ago and it didn’t go well. Fans called him out for his repetitive style and lack of artistic creativity while also just pointing out how much they didn’t like the snippet. Many were specifically comparing it unfavorably to some of the new music dropped by Gunna recently. The two frequent collaborators recently seemed to sever their relationship when Baby aimed a diss at Gunna for his alleged snitching.

Lil Baby is also dealing with some turbulent issues on his upcoming tour. Following reports of low ticket sales, opening act The Kid LAROI completely pulled out of the tour. As a result, a number of shows were canceled in the wake of the announcements. What do you think of Lil Baby’s interaction with fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

