Chrisean Rock Makes Emotional Plea Amid Mother’s Addiction Battle

Chrisean Rock is unwilling to give up on her mom.

It's been a huge month for Chrisean Rock. Last week, the Baddies star was released from prison following her arrest at Blueface's court hearing. She got a chance to finally reunite with her infant son Chrisean Jesus Porter, and has since been committed to reintegrating herself into his life. Now, it appears as though she has some family issues to take care of, involving her mother in particular.

Today, Chrisean took to Twitter/X to share a lengthy statement about her mom Charla Malone. According to her, Charla has allegedly been battling addiction and needs recommendations for a good rehab facility. She asked fans for suggestions and offered a prayer for her mother's wellbeing.

Chrisean Rock Delivers Message About Her Mother

“Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them !” Chrisean wrote. “Heavenly Father, We come before You today to lift up [Mommy Charla ] in prayer. We ask for Your healing touch upon her life, that she may be freed from the grip of addiction and restored to wholeness. We ask for Your healing touch upon her life, that she may be freed from the grip of addiction and restored to wholeness. Grant her the strength to overcome the challenges she faces and fill her heart with Your peace and hope.”