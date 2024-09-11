Chrisean Rock Makes Emotional Plea Amid Mother’s Addiction Battle

Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: ChriseanRock performs at Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
Chrisean Rock is unwilling to give up on her mom.

It's been a huge month for Chrisean Rock. Last week, the Baddies star was released from prison following her arrest at Blueface's court hearing. She got a chance to finally reunite with her infant son Chrisean Jesus Porter, and has since been committed to reintegrating herself into his life. Now, it appears as though she has some family issues to take care of, involving her mother in particular.

Today, Chrisean took to Twitter/X to share a lengthy statement about her mom Charla Malone. According to her, Charla has allegedly been battling addiction and needs recommendations for a good rehab facility. She asked fans for suggestions and offered a prayer for her mother's wellbeing.

Chrisean Rock Delivers Message About Her Mother

“Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them !” Chrisean wrote. “Heavenly Father, We come before You today to lift up [Mommy Charla ] in prayer. We ask for Your healing touch upon her life, that she may be freed from the grip of addiction and restored to wholeness. We ask for Your healing touch upon her life, that she may be freed from the grip of addiction and restored to wholeness. Grant her the strength to overcome the challenges she faces and fill her heart with Your peace and hope.”

She went on, revealing that her mother's been to rehab various times, though all of them proved to be unsuccessful. Chrisean is unwilling to give up, however, telling her supporters "The best we can do is try again!" What do you think of Chrisean Rock taking to Twitter/X to ask for rehab recommendations for her mother? Do you hope that Charla is eventually able to get the help she needs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

