So far this weekend, we’ve brought you new projects from names like Saweetie, Westside Boogie, and Omerettà the Great. Our latest offering comes from Comethazine in the form of the latest installment from his Bawskee series, Bawskee 5.

Spanning 13 tracks, the new album finds the Illinois-born lyricist operating solo. Titles like “500 Hours” and “Senate” previously landed on DSPs as singles, and already, “Cannibal,” “Piped Up 2,” and “Sunshine Night Time” have emerged as new fan favourites.

Over on Reddit’s r/hiphopheads page, listeners have been subsequently weighing in. “A welcome surprise,” one user positively wrote.

Others, however, were less impressed. “As a fan, this is his worst album by far,” another user shared their opinion. “It’s good to get the leaks but I think I set my expectations too high after self-titled lmao,” someone else chimed in.

“I agree that this is his weakest album yet BUT it’s still good,” one final comment expresses. “Just nothing too crazy. ‘Cannibal’ is crazy tho, shit sounds like straight out of Cyberpunk.”

The last Bawskee tape arrived back in 2020. Also completely featureless, the most popular songs on the tracklist are “Jumpman 4s,” “Air Max,” and “556.”

Previously, Comethazine gave fans Bawskee 3.5 as well as Bawskee 2 in 2019. Before that, he launched the series with Bawskee in 2018, which is best known for hits like “Walk,” “Bands,” and “Let It Eat” featuring Ugly God.

Aside from his work on his latest release, the only other single shared by the 24-year-old in 2022 was “Like Dat.”

Stream Bawskee 5 on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which of the tapes in Comethazine’s series is your favourite.

Bawskee 5 Tracklist: