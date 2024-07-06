CupcakKe Returns After Six Years With "Dauntless Manifesto"

Chicago, Illinois rapper cupcakKe is by far and away not your average rapper and Dauntless Manifesto proves that still. Sure, she talks about some stereotypical topics in her music, but the delivery is truly one of a kind. She blew up in the mid 2010s with songs like "Cpr" and "Deepthroat". Both were so absurd that they went viral online and gave her a semblance of an audience. Presumably, a lot of listeners were not able to take her seriously enough to really stick around. It seems that she was before her time, as now ratchet hip-hop is all the craze right now. Artists like Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and Ice Spice, are just some examples of this. While these three might cite Nicki Minaj as the reason why they became rappers, cupcakKe started this unapologetic wave years ago.
Her lyrics might not seem like a lot on the surface, but she is a true pioneer whether people want to admit it or not. It is why the return of cupcakKe on Dauntless Manifesto is so exciting. After six, long years with no album, her unhinged bars are still bountiful on this fifth studio LP, but the topics are not the typical fare. A day before Dauntless Manifesto arrived, cupcakKe revealed on X what she was bringing to light. "This album speaks on Police Brutality, Body positivity, Racism, Poverty, Suic*de , Self Love, ETC." What is also so cool about this, is that the instrumentals are always different. "Hip hop , pop, hyper pop, Afro pop, rock" all land here and we cannot be more excited about this tape.
Listen To Dauntless Manifesto By CupcakKe
Dauntless Manifesto Tracklist:
- Grilling N****s II
- Connect 4
- Water Balloon
- Rock Paper Scissors
- Dora
- Qu*ef
- Aura
- Dui
- Double Homicide
- Little Red Riding Good
- Cody
- Nun Nun
- Yawn
- Dementia
- Backstage Passes
- Cruella