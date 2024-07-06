CupcakKe Returns After Six Years With "Dauntless Manifesto"

Chicago, Illinois rapper cupcakKe is by far and away not your average rapper and Dauntless Manifesto proves that still. Sure, she talks about some stereotypical topics in her music, but the delivery is truly one of a kind. She blew up in the mid 2010s with songs like "Cpr" and "Deepthroat". Both were so absurd that they went viral online and gave her a semblance of an audience. Presumably, a lot of listeners were not able to take her seriously enough to really stick around. It seems that she was before her time, as now ratchet hip-hop is all the craze right now. Artists like Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and Ice Spice, are just some examples of this. While these three might cite Nicki Minaj as the reason why they became rappers, cupcakKe started this unapologetic wave years ago.