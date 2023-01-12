Fredo has set the tone for 2023 with a brand new banger, along with eye-popping visuals.

The “Back To Basics” rapper returned on Thursday with the release of his latest single, “Dave Flow.” An homage to his collaborator and friend, the West London native flexes his lyrical dexterity over haunting instrumental. Though he celebrates the high life, with the visuals showing his adventures in Dubai, it’s also a reflection of his growth and progress. He looks back at his humble beginnings in amazement as a result of how far he’s come in his career. “Still chasin’ money, yeah, I guarantee it/ Went from sofa surfin’ to surfin’ yachts in the Caribbean,” Fredo raps on the song.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (Editorial Use Only) Fredo performs during day 2 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

In keeping with the song’s title, Dave’s influence on Fredo evidently comes out over the course of the record. The two built strong chemistry with songs like “Freaky Friday,” “All I Ever Wanted,” and “Money Talks.” But on this one, Fredo punctuates each bar with the type of precision that Dave’s known for. “Dave Flow” is an excellent outing for Fredo that undoubtedly kicks the year off on the right note.

It appears as though we’ll get a new album from Fredo at some point this year. The UK wordsmith came through in late 2022 with the release of “I’m Back.” So it seems like an announcement will come in the near future.

For now, check out Fredo’s latest single, “Dave Flow” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I got that money in just Dunks

And that’s word to Kick Game, now I’m workin’ on the whip game

Was pullin’ up and beatin’ whips ’til whip came

Now the way the Lambo pulls off and whips could really make a chick claim

Neck pains and back pains

I got them same pains from all these mad chains