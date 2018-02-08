Fredo
- CrimeFredo Rumored Sentencing In Dubai: What We KnowThe Middle East does not play about its strict drug laws. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureFredo Sentenced To Five Years In Dubai Prison For Drug Possession, Reports SayFredo finds himself back behind bars just about three months later. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFredo Kicks A "Dave Flow" In His Latest ReleaseFredo gets busy on his new single, "Dave Flow."By Aron A.
- SongsUK Rap Star Fredo Makes A Triumphant Return With "I'm Back"The foreign-born artist is making his voice heard on his new track.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFredo Drops Off "Independence Day"Fredo enlists Headie One, Potter Payper, and more for his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsFredo & Headie One Team Up "Wandsworth To Bullingdon"Fredo and Headie One connect for a banger. By Aron A.
- NewsFredo Unloads On His New Single "Talk Of The Town"Fredo announces his new project with his latest single, "Talk Of The Town." By Aron A.
- NewsFredo & Summer Walker Connect Over Fugees Sample On "Ready"Fredo tags Summer Walker for a highlight off of his latest project.By Aron A.
- NewsPop Smoke Makes A Posthumous Appearance On Fredo's "Burner On Deck"Fredo releases his collaboration with Pop Smoke & Young Adz off of "Money Can't Buy Happiness." By Aron A.
- NewsFredo Releases New Project "Money Can't Buy Happiness"UK rapper Fredo emerges with his latest project, "Money Can't Buy Happiness" ft. Pop Smoke, Dave, Summer Walker & more.By Aron A.
- NewsFredo & Dave Make A Dynamic Duo On New Track "Money Talks""Money Talks" is a new single from Fredo's upcoming album "Money Can't Buy Happiness"By Alexander Cole
- NewsFredo Takes It "Back To Basics" Ahead Of New AlbumUK rapper Fredo offers a new single from his forthcoming project, "Money Can't Buy Happiness."By Aron A.
- NewsFredo Pulls Up His Credentials On "Daily Duppy" FreestyleFredo steps to the plate for GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" freestyle session. By Aron A.
- NewsFredo Hits The Shot Clock On "Hickory Dickory Dock"Fredo is back with his latest record, "Hickory Dickory Dock."By Aron A.
- NewsU.K.'s Fredo Has Better Things To Do Than "Netflix & Chill"Fredo is back in the mix with a brand new single.By Aron A.
- NewsDesiigner & Dave East Assist UK Rapper Fredo On His New Song "Keep It Real"Dave East & Desiigner join UK rapper Fredo on his new song "Keep It Real."By Kevin Goddard