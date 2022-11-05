We haven’t heard much from 28-year-old Fredo since he delivered his Independence Day project back in the summer of 2021. On the London native’s latest single, he’s sending out an abundantly clear message to his fans – “I’m Back.”

The six-and-a-half-minute-long track landed on Thursday (November 3), and finds the former RCA artist working with producers CDS and Handz Beatz. Over the beat, he rhymes about things he’s endured in the past as well as his rise to the top.

“They say I’m clean and how I dress the best / But every time we pull up on them scenes, always left a mess,” he cooly raps. “SMS and I don’t take no disrespect except for when it’s the ‘net / My neck looks like crystal meth, the best is what I wish the rest.”

Fredo’s new single arrived alongside a Suave-directed video. It’s a relatively simple clip, with the rapper shown in black-and-white as he spits for the camera.

Before his fanbase continued to expand with Independence Day, the “Daily Duppy” hitmaker shared his sophomore studio album. Money Can’t Buy Happiness included features from Dave, Pop Smoke, Young Adz, and Summer Walker.

The 11-track record went on to earn Fredo a No. 2 peak on the UK Albums chart, as well as a silver certification.

Stream his latest, “I’m Back,” below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music release updates.

