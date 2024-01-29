Fredo Sentenced To Five Years In Dubai Prison For Drug Possession, Reports Say

We have some recent breaking news coming from UK rapper Fredo. The London, England will be in prison for five years in Dubai for drug possession. Interestingly, this is not the 29-year-old's first run-in with the Dubai authorities. About three months ago, Fredo was arrested on similar charges in the United Arab Emirates for cannabis possession. Now, he will be finding himself back in familiar territory with this latest news bomb. For some reason, Fredo cannot keep himself out of trouble.

A couple of months before the weed fiasco, the trap rapper from across the pond also was having legal issues in his hometown. According to NME, authorities in North London handed down a three-year driving ban after speeding. All of that went down in June. These issues are/have been in the midst of him dropping his fourth studio album, Unfinished Business.

Read More: Pressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His Seats

This Is Not Fredo's First Offense In Dubai

The project hit streaming services on August 11 with two features from Eric IV and Tiggs Da Author. Fredo rapped over a lot of dark and cold production and it features some of his biggest songs. Tracks like "My Story," "Woo," "Scoreboard," and "Quarter Past 3," were some major highlights amongst fans. Hopefully, he can get out of this rut he is in and stay out of trouble.

What are your thoughts on Fredo's five-year prison sentence in Dubai for drug possession? Is this one of the more boneheaded things a rapper has done this year? Will his sentence remain or change at all, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Fredo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Colman Domingo To Portray Famed Patriarch Joe Jackson: What We Know

[Via]