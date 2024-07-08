Nicki Minaj Calls Off Her Romania Concert Due To Protests

No Roman in Romania.

Nicki Minaj has sadly ran into some issues during her European tour this year, though this fortunately isn't as much of a headache as an arrest. Moreover, she took to social media on Sunday (July 7) to give the saddening news that she chose to cancel her show in Romania that night. Roman cited safety concerts from her security team due to protests in the area, as citizens advocated for a change in the country's fiscal policies. There's still no news on whether or not she plans to do another concert in the area to make up for it, but for now, she chose to be safe rather than sorry.

"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter. "I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families.

Nicki Minaj Cancels Romanian Show

"To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing," Nicki Minaj continued. "I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival." What's more is that we know she kept herself entertained these days despite this setback, or at least, that's what fans think. Many believe the Trinidadian MC has made fun of MEGAN's first week sales, given her feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

Regardless, hopefully the rest of Nicki Minaj's year goes more according to plan, and she can continue to connect with fans around the world. She recently resolved an issue with former manager Deb Antney for reaching out to Lil Kim behind her back, and more heartening and conciliatory moments like these would be very welcome. But for Romanian die-hards, hopefully you get another chance soon to see your fav. We know that whenever Gag City comes through, it's a massive event, so it'll most likely be worth the wait.