Nicki Minaj Calls Off Her Romania Concert Due To Protests

BYGabriel Bras Nevares392 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
No Roman in Romania.

Nicki Minaj has sadly ran into some issues during her European tour this year, though this fortunately isn't as much of a headache as an arrest. Moreover, she took to social media on Sunday (July 7) to give the saddening news that she chose to cancel her show in Romania that night. Roman cited safety concerts from her security team due to protests in the area, as citizens advocated for a change in the country's fiscal policies. There's still no news on whether or not she plans to do another concert in the area to make up for it, but for now, she chose to be safe rather than sorry.

"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter. "I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Scares The Barbz With Hiatus Rumors After Winning BET's Best Female Rap Artist Award

Nicki Minaj Cancels Romanian Show

"To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing," Nicki Minaj continued. "I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival." What's more is that we know she kept herself entertained these days despite this setback, or at least, that's what fans think. Many believe the Trinidadian MC has made fun of MEGAN's first week sales, given her feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

Regardless, hopefully the rest of Nicki Minaj's year goes more according to plan, and she can continue to connect with fans around the world. She recently resolved an issue with former manager Deb Antney for reaching out to Lil Kim behind her back, and more heartening and conciliatory moments like these would be very welcome. But for Romanian die-hards, hopefully you get another chance soon to see your fav. We know that whenever Gag City comes through, it's a massive event, so it'll most likely be worth the wait.

Read More: Ice Spice Speaks On The Leaked Texts Of Her Allegedly Dragging Nicki Minaj

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkPoliticsNicki Minaj Scares The Barbz With Hiatus Rumors After Winning BET's Best Female Rap Artist Award1.9K
Nicki Minaj arrestPoliticsNicki Minaj Allegedly Arrested In Amsterdam: What We Know725
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowPoliticsNatalie Nunn Shouts Out Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Night Club955
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - ShowPoliticsNicki Minaj Angers Fans After Last-Minute Concert Cancelation2.1K