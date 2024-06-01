Nicki Minaj’s Arrest Wasn’t Racially Motivated, Dutch Police Insist

"It’s annoying that she drew that card," a rep for the Amsterdam Police Department said in response to Nicki's suggestion.

Last week, Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam and hit with a drug charge, later getting released and given a fine. She canceled her scheduled performances in the Netherlands capital as a result, and soon took to social media to vent. The "FTCU" rapper made it clear that she wasn't happy with the way she was treated by authorities. She suggested that the run-in could have been a result of racial profiling, citing a similarly unfortunate situation Ari Lennox dealt with in 2021.

Now, however, Dutch police are refuting those claims. A rep for the department recently spoke with the NOS, stating that authorities were simply following protocol. Moreover, they called it "annoying" that Nicki suggested the arrest could have been racially motivated, insisting that they treat everyone equally.

Dutch Police Claim Nicki Minaj's Arrest Went "Smoothly"

Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“It’s annoying if she experienced it that way,” the rep said. “We arrested her when we found dozens of joints in her luggage. The lady was released four hours after arrest in consultation with the public prosecutor, and after paying a fine. I think that it all went very smoothly. It’s annoying that she drew that card.”

They also spoke with BBC about the incident, making similar claims. “We just do our job, and it is protocol to search luggage and arrest a person when we find drugs," they told the outlet. "The arrest was around 5:30 p.m., the release at 9:30 p.m. We stand for a professional organization that treats everybody equal, no matter what.” What do you think of Dutch authorities' response to Nicki Minaj claiming that her recent arrest could have been racially motivated? What about them calling it "annoying" that she made the suggestion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

