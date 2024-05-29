Nicki Minaj Reveals The Dates For The Second North American Leg Of Her "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Nicki Minaj first revealed the dates for her new Pink Friday 2 tour late last year. It followed the release of the album of the same name, her first in 5 years dating back to Queen. The tour took off in February and has made near nightly news ever since. Rather than taking a variety of opening acts along with her she opted to bring out multiple high-profile guests at almost every stop on the tour so far. She's already embarked on the European leg of the tour but fans in North America who didn't get to see her the first time around will have another chance.

Nicki recently announced that there would be a second North American leg of the Pink Friday 2 tour later this year. While she didn't reveal much of any info about when and where she would be playing, fans didn't have to wait long for the official announcement. She unveiled 22 new dates beginning in early September and running into October. The tour is scheduled to hit 21 different spots, with an additional second show in Los Angeles. Pre sale for the newly announced shows begins later today with the full general sale starting on Friday. Check out the full announcement post she shared below.

Nicki Minaj's Second North American Tour Leg

Earlier this week Nicki made headlines for something other than her tour shows. That came when she was arrested in Amsterdam on alleged drug charges. Videos of her interaction with police flooded the internet quickly and generated backlash for the way she was treated. She was released shortly after and hit with a fine but was forced to cancel the Manchester date of her tour. Thankfully, the show was quickly rescheduled with a new date having already been announced.

