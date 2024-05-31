Nicki Minaj Cancels Second Amsterdam Tour Stop Following Drug Arrest

Minaj still has tour stops to play in Europe and North America.

Nicki Minaj's massive "Pink Friday 2" tour has been making nightly news all year the same way the Renaissance and Eras Tours did last year. Much of that news has had to do with the guests that have appeared on various nights throughout the show. Rather than opting for a deep roster of opening acts to come along with her for the entire tour, Nicki has chosen to surprise fans with high-profile guest appearances at nearly every stop. Rappers like Drake and 50 Cent have delighted fans at "Pink Friday 2" shows by popping up unexpectedly.

But earlier this week that wasn't the predominate story coming out of Nicki's still-ongoing tour. As she turned her sights on the European leg of the tour she quickly ran into trouble. While in Amsterdam for a show she was arrested by the police there and hit with a drug charge. Videos of her interacting with the police went viral as fans criticized their conduct. Thankfully she was released shortly after but not quick enough for her to avoid canceling the show in Manchester that was scheduled as her next stop. But now the arrest has led her to cancel a second show on the "Pink Friday 2" tour, though not for reasons related to scheduling.

Nicki Minaj Forced To Cancel Another Show

Nicki doesn't appear to want to return to Amsterdam and who can blame her. She called off a second show that was originally scheduled there following her controversial arrest. In an opposing news story she also recently announced a ton of new shows on a second US leg of the tour. Later this year she'll return to the states for even more new dates. They're already beginning to sell out following her announcement.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj canceling her second Amsterdam show after being arrested there earlier this week? Do you plan on attending any of the shows during the second US leg of the "Pink Friday 2" tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

