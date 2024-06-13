Nicki Minaj Dispels Kenneth Petty Divorce Rumors With Adorable Family Outing Clip

Nicki Minaj had fans guessing all week.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been together for a very long time. Although they were apart for many years, they eventually found their way back to one another. Since that time, they have gotten married and they even have their own child together. Overall, their relationship has been controversial at times. That said, their loyalty to one another has always been apparent. However, that seemingly changed this past week when Nicki tweeted "Yes single."

Fans felt like there were two options to what she was saying here. Firstly, she is dropping a new single soon. Secondly, she and Kenneth Petty are no longer together. The latter is a more salacious matter, so it is no surprise that's what the internet went with. Nicki is active on social media, and it's clear that she was reading the speculation. We know this because last night, she posted a video of her, Papa Bear, and Petty getting on a private plane for a private outing. It was a cute clip, and it goes to show that the family is still very much together.

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Heard The Commotion

For now, it seems as though Nicki has put the rumors to rest. Although as we all know, the internet will look for any evidence of the contrary. Either way, Nicki fans have been having an amazing 2024. Pink Friday 2 proved to be a solid album, and the ensuing tour has been monumental for the artist. She has more dates on the way, and fans are gearing up for some incredible shows. Nicki is having a huge moment right now, rumors be damned.

Let us know what you thought about the rumor mill surrounding Nicki Minaj this week, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that fans jumped to conclusions by thinking a divorce was imminent? Do you think Nicki's post will do enough to get people off of her case? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

