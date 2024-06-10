Nicki Minaj Sends Fans Into A Whirlwind With "Yes Single..." Tweet

BY Zachary Horvath
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Nicki Minaj performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Nicki Minaj is a Twitter fingers master.

Nicki Minaj loves riling up her fans and just moments ago, she did just that with a simple tweet. The iconic rapper and singer has always had a massive social media presence, as she loves to communicate with fans. This message, "Yes Single..." instantaneously sparked a debate with the Barbz. Fans have been mostly split on whether or not she is referring to her love life or new music coming soon. The ones that were shutting down the breakup chatter were doing so in an emphatic manner.

"A new single dropping. Zoo aint going nowhere 😂😂", one user boldly states. "She’s dropping a single. She not leaving that man. Lol", another similarly adds. If we are getting new music, it would make sense that something is coming soon. Nicki has clearly been through quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. Of course, she was recently released after she was arrested in Amsterdam. Additionally, she just announced a second North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

A Nicki Minaj Tweet Gets Fans Talking Once Again

It will run from September 4 and go through October 11, where she will wrap things up in Queens, New York. "Another American Tour Beginning in SEPTEMBER, BARBZ!!! WAAAAYYYY GAGGIER THAN THE 1st😉 don't miss it. 🫶". The trek across the globe has been extremely successful outside of the hiccup we just mentioned. Overall, there is a lot she could talk about on a new single, so hopefully that is the case and there is no trouble in paradise.

What are your thoughts on this tweet from Nicki Minaj? Do you think she is talking about a breakup or a new song on the way? If she means the latter, when do you expect her to drop it? Furthermore, what are you expecting it to be about? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
