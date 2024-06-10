Nicki Minaj Sends Fans Into A Whirlwind With "Yes Single..." Tweet

Nicki Minaj is a Twitter fingers master.

Nicki Minaj loves riling up her fans and just moments ago, she did just that with a simple tweet. The iconic rapper and singer has always had a massive social media presence, as she loves to communicate with fans. This message, "Yes Single..." instantaneously sparked a debate with the Barbz. Fans have been mostly split on whether or not she is referring to her love life or new music coming soon. The ones that were shutting down the breakup chatter were doing so in an emphatic manner.

"A new single dropping. Zoo aint going nowhere 😂😂", one user boldly states. "She’s dropping a single. She not leaving that man. Lol", another similarly adds. If we are getting new music, it would make sense that something is coming soon. Nicki has clearly been through quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. Of course, she was recently released after she was arrested in Amsterdam. Additionally, she just announced a second North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

A Nicki Minaj Tweet Gets Fans Talking Once Again

It will run from September 4 and go through October 11, where she will wrap things up in Queens, New York. "Another American Tour Beginning in SEPTEMBER, BARBZ!!! WAAAAYYYY GAGGIER THAN THE 1st😉 don't miss it. 🫶". The trek across the globe has been extremely successful outside of the hiccup we just mentioned. Overall, there is a lot she could talk about on a new single, so hopefully that is the case and there is no trouble in paradise.