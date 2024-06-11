Nicki Minaj's Motherhood PSA Sparks Concern From Fans As Divorce Rumors Run Rampant

BYCole Blake977 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Nicki Minaj attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
"WeLoveYouNicki" has begun trending.

Nicki Minaj posted a brief video praising mothers for their hard work while discussing the birth of her son, but her tone has fans worried. The video comes after Minaj seemed to confirm breakup rumors by posting on X (formerly Twitter) "Yes. Single …" Minaj has been married to Kenneth Petty since 2019. Together, the two share one child.

“And then one day, they’re yelling push, and you’re in pain,” she began in the clip. "And then one day, he comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory. Congratulations to every momma out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sends Fans Into A Whirlwind With "Yes Single…" Tweet

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Attend New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Fans flocked to X to share supportive messages for Minaj as well as to express their concern. “Whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you,” wrote one fan. “We’ve seen you through the good and bad times and we’ll keep holding you down, you’ll win again and again.” Another added: “This woman is the strongest human I know. She’s been the highest selling female rapper for 2 decades. She’s on a world tour with a sold out show every night, but most of all she’s a mother. God please give Nicki the strength to get through these hard times.” Eventually, "WeLoveYouNicki" began trending on the platform.

Nicki Minaj Vents On Social Media

Check out the posts that have fans concerned on X above. The drama comes as Minaj continues to perform on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Her next show is set for Tuesday night in Copenhagen. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Has Fans Referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Two Bad B*tches" Line After Pulling Up To Nicki Minaj Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2014 Billboard Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Disgust Fans With Uncomfortable PDA19.1K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionMusicNicki Minaj Responds To “Coke Rant” Allegations: “I’ve Never Done Coke In My Life”3.2K
Nicki Minaj Neighbors Petition HusbandMusicNicki Minaj's Neighbors Petition To Kick Her Out Reportedly From Cardi B Troll4.3K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red CarpetMusicNicki Minaj Rocks Eye-Catching Floral Gown To 2024 Met Gala1054