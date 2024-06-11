Nicki Minaj's Motherhood PSA Sparks Concern From Fans As Divorce Rumors Run Rampant

"WeLoveYouNicki" has begun trending.

Nicki Minaj posted a brief video praising mothers for their hard work while discussing the birth of her son, but her tone has fans worried. The video comes after Minaj seemed to confirm breakup rumors by posting on X (formerly Twitter) "Yes. Single …" Minaj has been married to Kenneth Petty since 2019. Together, the two share one child.

“And then one day, they’re yelling push, and you’re in pain,” she began in the clip. "And then one day, he comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory. Congratulations to every momma out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Attend New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Fans flocked to X to share supportive messages for Minaj as well as to express their concern. “Whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you,” wrote one fan. “We’ve seen you through the good and bad times and we’ll keep holding you down, you’ll win again and again.” Another added: “This woman is the strongest human I know. She’s been the highest selling female rapper for 2 decades. She’s on a world tour with a sold out show every night, but most of all she’s a mother. God please give Nicki the strength to get through these hard times.” Eventually, "WeLoveYouNicki" began trending on the platform.

